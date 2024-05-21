Beggars Can’t Be Choosers

At Yarmouth this afternoon Tom Marquand renews his association with Beggarman in the handicap at 2.30pm where he may turn out to be well handicapped.

The seven-year-old reappeared at Chelmsford last month after over four months off where he ran on well over half a furlong shorter to score by half a length off a mark of 61, but returns to the turf here off a rating of 58, 5lb lower than his new mark on the all-weather.

That suggests he could be well in here, with improvement likely for the run, though he does come with a warning notice having never won on grass despite 14 attempts. For that reason alone, I am hoping for an each way price of 4/1 or bigger (we shall see), just in case a place is the best he can muster.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Beggarman 2.30pm Yarmouth 4/1 Bet365