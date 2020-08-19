Midweek 5 minutes with Aimee Spiers

Today we catch up with US Babe Aimee and here is what this Tattooed busty brunette had to share with all her fans here in the UK.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Aimee Spiers

Q2. Where are you from? Born in Phoenix Arizona, living in Las Vegas.

Q3. Age? That’s a secret

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have my back, neck and arms tattooed, my most recent work was my full leg sleeve taking about 130 hours alone. I lost count of my tattoos & also time.

Q5. Any piercings? I have my bellybutton pierced and my ears!

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I started out dancing professionally and ended up getting discovered as a model after being placed on a billboard in Vegas for a popular nightclub.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been modeling since 2017

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? In the past I have worked with Playboy as an official playmate, Blacktapeproject for the Brussels tattoo convention, The Revel, & I have also organized influencer photo events.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am currently shooting for FHM USA magazine and working with an ocean cleanup project to save the sea turtles.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love rock and roll, hip hop, edm & classical music, everything except country please.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love cosplay, working out, being naked in nature and getting tattoos!

Q12. Are you into video games? I love gaming, my favorite type of game is anything that involves racing luxury cars!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? My favorite sport is Gymnastics. I grew up at the gym that my grandparents own and have been flipping in love with gymnastics ever since!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Rough question, can I pick three? Ferris Bueller, White Oleander, & Thirteen.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I follow a plant based diet! May sound odd but I love Vanilla Bean Vegan protein shakes with peanut butter.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I don’t like drinking alcohol.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Now that would be telling J

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) Height: I am 5’9” Dress Size: 2 Boobs: 32G

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The craziest place I had sex was at the botanical gardens in Arizona during a public wine tasting.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k, of course.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? On top, in the splits.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I like to base my decisions of logic & facts instead of emotions. Some men are thrown off by my personality as most girls are very emotional I am not.

Q23. Social media? Social media is a pain, my Instagram account has been disabled for 6 months due to some cyber bullying issues. I am honestly waiting for a miracle to restore it. If anyone that’s reading this has a connection that can restore my large account @aimztruly I would be eternally greatful. Follow my twitter @aimztruly or my backup Instagram @aimzreviews.

Photos by Luis Gomez @universe137studios for DAILY SPORT