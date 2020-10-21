Midweek 5 Minutes with Elena

Q1.What name would you like us to refer to you as? Elena

Q2. Where are you from? Scotland

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Lost count of the hours, I have about 18

Q5. Any piercings? Ears, naval and tongue 😊

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Had done bits of modelling before but nothing professional, during lockdown I got in contact with Niz (Daily Sport) and here I am a Daily Sport Babe😊

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Years but only ever for fun

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Nothing professional, all personal 😉

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Have a few things lined up you will be seeing more of me in the future 😉

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like a variety of music from all era’s so its too hard to choose just one

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Travelling but can’t do much of that just now

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I don’t really follow sports but don’t mind watching football for obvious reasons 😉

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Too many to choose from

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Has to be Chinese, chow mein ,yummy!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? A pornstar martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Don’t really have one

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) I’m 5ft 2, size 6/8 and 32DD 😊

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Definitely in the woods

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy Style

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? My mouth is bigger than it looks 😉

Q23. Social media? Instagram @model_elenaamara

Photos by Andy Marshall for Daily Sport