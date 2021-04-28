Today we catch up with SEXY BABE Jennifer Reid and here is what this sexy blonde had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jennifer

Q2. Where are you from? London but live in Fife in Scotland now.

Q3. Age? 35

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Six but now Five I have got one removed, The most I have sat for is around 2-3 hours I was told I have high pain tolerance

Q5. Any piercings? Yes my ears and belly Button. I used to have both nipples done and clit pierced and Tongue but took them out many years a go

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? 18 Dynamite Agency.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? In and out for around 15 years and an awful time in it. Everyone after money only.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have done web camming for Adultwork.com. I done signed my Katie Price very unfriendly women, online for the Daily Sport, Sneakbo music video, Take one photography, Racing dolls, Ring girl for glam fitness

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes my beauty business. I have not long done a interview for a Fife paper about it throw the Charity School of Hard knocks Edinburgh

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like brikama_boy Dinding Mansa Cigaretto and I really like Sneakbo still breathing

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes love fitness classes body max is my Favorite

Q12. Are you into video games? Nope but used to play crash bandicoot with my brother when I was younger

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Like watching boxing Anthony Joshua, Ian Lawrence, Omar Jatta

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? All kinds, like pulp fiction

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Fish or vegetable Bencine

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Porn star martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain

Q18. Measurements? Size 8 waist feet size 4 boobs 36 D but going for a second op They are heavy I need an uplift.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In the bushes had sex their twice in two different locations

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love of course.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Am pretty Vanilla love being on the bottom and having the man on top and looking up and admiring him and feeling safe

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Am a princess throw marriage Aka a lady/Madam

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @jenniferreid7226