Midweek 5 Minutes with Jordan

Today we chat to BUSTY brunette babe Jordan and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jordan

Q2. Where are you from? Manchester

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Just a few small ones, so only a few hours.

Q5. Any piercings? My ears and I did have my nipples but I let those heal up when I had my boobs done.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I’ve always loved being on camera but during Covid I was forced to stop being a professional beautician and decided to start modelling full time.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Around two years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have filmed with lots of sites such as Cruel Girlfriend, Try on Central, Cheri Grade Clips, Little Dick Club and I’m currently a Babestation model.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have recently been accepted to be a playboy centrefold. Its such a dream to work with such an iconic company so early in my career. So keep an eye out for your new favourite playmate.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love rap and hip-hop, especially female artists like Nikki Minaj and Megan the Stallion. I find them so empowering and relatable for women like myself.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My 3 dogs are my world and take up pretty much all of my spare time. I also do pole dancing classes to keep fit and toned.

Q12. Are you into video games? I love playing Mario Kart and during lockdown I became obsessed with GTA V and The Witcher 3.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m a huge UFC fan! Connor McGregor will always be my favourite fighter and being a Manchester girl I’m obviously a Man City supporter.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love a thriller when you don’t know what’s going to happen right up until the end. I couldn’t pick just 1 favourite but Interstellar is definitely up there.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Greek salad. I visited Athens recently and it is just the holy grail for feta cheese which is my fave!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pornstar Martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I have to say my namesake Katie Price, as she came from nothing and created a career using nothing but her looks and nouse.

Q18. Measurements? 32FF

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Selfridges changing rooms.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Definitely f**k! I like a man to use me like a ragdoll.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy style or cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Last year I climbed mount Kilimanjaro.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Twitter – JordanxxxPrice

Instagram – jordanxxprice

Tiktok – JordanxxxPrice

