Midweek 5 MInutes with Melly

Today we chat to busty brunette Melly Myers and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Melly Myers

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from London

Q3. Age? I’m 28, my birthday was last month January on the 22nd!

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes i have 5 tattoos the one on my back was the longest and most painful. I got it done in Cyprus at the peak of summer and was sweating so much due to the pain and the heat. It took maybe 4 hours.

Q5. Any piercings? I have each ear lobe x6, my tragus 1x, Top of my ear 1x, belly button 1x. I used to have my neck pierced and middle of my chest.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I got started in the industry by falling into it at as a hobby really! Networking and using Instagram as a platform has helped a lot. I competed In miss Swimsuit as a grand finalist and was also published in UK calendar girls calendar.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’d say it’s only been the last 3/4 years that I’ve been more active. Just put myself forward for more things and joined multiple agencies.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Miss swimsuit and Calendar Girls UK.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am competing in an Italian pageant representing great Britain in the coming months. At the moment the world is my oyster!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all kinds of music, depends on the mood I’m in! The Weekend is great for chilling out, love Camel Phat my favourite song is rabbit hole. Also love Stefflon Don and Cardi B.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My hobbies are going to social events. I love networking and branching out my own network. I love travelling and going out to different restaurants, food is the way to my heart!

Q12. Are you into video games? I used to love the sims when I was younger, and I still love Crash Bandicoot! I don’t play games as much now as I don’t have time, but if I did I’d choose Crash Bandicoot and Crazy taxi. Old school games haha!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m not into sports much I’m afraid haha. I’d love to go to a basket ball game though! My funnest experience was going to a base ball game in the US, I finally got to wave a sponge finger! My favourite sports person is The Rock Dwayne Johnson.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m into classic soppy romances I always cry! Although one of my favourite action films is running scared that film is amazing. I’m generally into action and horror, romances I can watch again and again though like dirty dancing.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Favourite food is Thai and Carribean. I love richly Infused foods. Wagamamas is one of my top choices.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Favourite alcohol is AU vodka, all their flavours are like drinking juice.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My biggest inspiration in life is to inspire others. To be a successful actress/model to live and leave a legacy behind when I have children

Q18. Measurements? Measurements I’m a size 8 top 10 bottom, 34B BOOBS.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Kinkiest place I’ve ever had sex was in a disabled toilet in Singapore airport with my ex.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Call me boring and old fashioned but I like to make love haha. Some ppl want to be thrashed into oblivion, I like sensual passion

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Favourite position, me going on top

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Interesting fact about me I spent 3 months in a forest in Virginia US as a girl scout councillor aged 19. There was no electric only in the lunch room and staff house!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? My social media is @melly_myers_