Weekend 5 Minutes With Kath Masterboobs

Today we catch up with MEGA BOOBED Welsh babe Kath Masterboobs and here is what she had to share with us hers at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Kath Masterboobs

Q2. Where are you from? North Wales

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have a full body suit of ink. It’s took me 10 years to fill my whole body

Q5. Any piercings? I only have my ears pierced

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started doing OnlyFans about 5 years ago

Q7. How long have you been in the business? People have been admiring my social media pictures for about 15 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have been filming solo squirting videos

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am collaborating with more people in the industry to film more explicit content

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My favourite music is R&B,Indie and techno my favourite artist is Taylor Swift

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love walking, jogging, drinking with friends, taking sexy pictures, getting my nails done, sunbeds, tattoos and spending time with my family

Q12. Are you into video games? My favourite video games are Left 4 dead and Left 4 dead 2 and saints row 3

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love football, rugby and boxing. I support Newcastle United

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite fimis The Godfather and all time favourite movie is Snatch

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Meat! My favourite meal is burgers and chicken wings

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Beer

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To become a published model

Q18. Measurements? 36K Massive BOOBS ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a bench in front of a crowd of people

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k, definitely

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Cowgirl so my big tits hit the guys face

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can squirt upto – 5ft

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Twitter – @Kmasterwoman Insta – @katherinemastermanofficialpag

