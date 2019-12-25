Christmas Day 5 Minutes with Alore

Happy Christmas Sport Readers and today we have a cracker of a stocking filler to brighten up your Christmas Day and that’s Sport Babe Alore and here is what this Welsh Babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Alore

Q2. Where are you from? North Wales

Q3. Age? 22

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? 0 tattoos

Q5. Any piercings? Ears and nipple

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I was uploading pictures to Instagram and one of my followers told me about Only Fans, and it went from there

Q7. How long have you been in the business? July 2018 lingerie modelling, July 2019 glamour modelling

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have done a variety of things such as beauty pageants, TV work to glamour shoots

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have something secret coming up in the new year!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love Tiesto, I enjoy dancing around the house to his music pretending I’m in Ibiza!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I enjoy going walking and the gym but my favourite hobby is definitely napping!

Q12. Are you into video games? No, I spend enough time on my phone already never mind video games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? If napping was a sport.. that would be my favourite. Until then, I support Manchester City football team and go to their football games.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I enjoy thrillers and feel good comedies such as 17 again and Mamma Mia.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I LOVE nachos!!!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Rhubarb and Ginger Gin with Lemonade

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum

Q18. Measurements?

Bust: 30G

Height: 4ft 11

Hips: 33inch

Waist: 28inch

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? At a party

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends if I have had a drink.. ;)

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Guess hehe

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a fluent Welsh speaker

Q23. Social media?

Instagram: alawpx

Facebook: www.facebook.com/alawhafx