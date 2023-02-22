FIREDANCE: The Rhythm, The Passion, The Chemistry Reignites For 2023!

Strictly Stars Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez and their scintillating cast return in 2023 with FIREDANCE, featuring fresh flavours and super-charged choreography.

Join both stars, sizzling dancers and mesmerising fire specialists in a captivating dance-off inspired by the timeless movie blockbusters Romeo & Juliet, Moulin Rouge, Carmen and West Side Story. Soundtracked by a sensational live band, expect to hear an eclectic mix of Latin, Rock and Pop music from artists such as Camilla Cabello, Jason Derulo, Gregory Porter, Gypsy Kings, J.Lo, Marc Anthony and many more.

FIREDANCE will take audiences on a journey through the best of Latin and contemporary dance, igniting passion as Karen and Gorka turn up the heat for 2023.

Karen said, “I am so excited to be reuniting with Gorka to bring you FIREDANCE: Reignite in 2023. Creating and performing this incredible show earlier this year has been a career highlight and we are taking things to another level with original dances, new music and lot more fire! We can’t wait to show you what we have created with this second chapter of the FIREDANCE story.”

Born in Venezuela and having grown up in New York from the age of 10, Karen Hauer is the longest serving professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. Joining the series in 2012 she has been partnered with household names including J Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, The ‘Hairy Biker’ Dave Myers, Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Will Young and chef Simon Rimmer. In 2018 she reached the quarter-finals with actor Charles Venn and went a step further in 2019, taking comedian Chris Ramsey to the semi-final. In 2020 Karen reached her second final when she partnered with Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and in 2021 was paired with Greg Wise. For this latest series, Karen is dancing with actress, comedian and podcaster Jayde Adams.

Karen has an amazing presence on stage and is one of the most expressive and charismatic dancers on the current dance scene. Able to express emotion through each and every movement right through to her fingertips, Karen takes choreographed routines to new heights and she has that rare talent to attract the eye of every audience member whenever she dances.

Gorka said, “FIREDANCE is back! Karen and I are so excited to dance up a storm for you in 2023. Expect favourite moments and lots of new songs, dance, heat, fire and passion. We can’t wait to be back with our brilliant company doing what we love and hope you will join us at theatres across the UK.”

Gorka’s flair for dancing started from a very young age. Originally from Bilbao, Spain, aged 11 he attended Ballroom and Latin dance classes where he quickly excelled and became one of the top dancers representing Spain performing across the globe.

Most famously known for his appearance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, Gorka Marquez has continuously displayed outstanding talent and charisma since first gracing the Strictly dancefloor in 2016. He has been partnered with Alexandra Burke, Katie Piper and reached the final of the 2020 season with Eastenders actress, Maisie Smith and partnered Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn the year after. For 2022, Gorka partnered TV presenter Helen Skelton, with the much-loved pair reaching the final.

Catch FIREDANCE across the UK:

23-Feb-23 Peterborough New Theatre (7.30pm)

26-Feb-23 Brighton Theatre Royal (5pm)

28-Feb-23 Canterbury The Marlowe (7.30pm)

1-Mar-23 Eastbourne Congress Theatre (7.30pm)

2-Mar-23 Dartford Orchard Theatre (7.30pm)

3-Mar-23 Guildford G Live (7.30pm)

5-Mar-23 Oxford New Theatre (5pm)

8-Mar-22 Cambridge Corn Exchange (7.30pm)

9-Mar-23 Ipswich Regent Theatre (7.30pm)

10-Mar-23 Southend Cliffs Pavilion (7.30pm)

11-Mar-23 Manchester The Bridgewater Hall (7.30pm)

12-Mar-23 York Grand Opera House (5pm)

13-Mar-23 Northampton Royal & Derngate (7.30pm)

18-Mar-23 Bournemouth Pavilion (7.30pm)

19-Mar-23 London Wimbledon New Theatre (5pm)

28-Mar-23 Portsmouth Guildhall (7.30pm)

30-Mar-23 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (7.30pm)

31-Mar-23 Birmingham Symphony Hall (7.30pm)

1-Apr-23 Sheffield City Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets available at firedancelive.co.uk