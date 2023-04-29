PORNSTAR Dolly Fox Becomes Moderator on Metal Radio Station FCK.FM

Munich, BA – FCK.FM, THE metal radio station, is proud to announce that Dolly Fox has joined their team as a moderator and host of the new show, “Dolly Rocks Hard.” Dolly, a well-known PORNSTAR, has always been a big fan of rock music, and she is excited to share her passion for the genre with the FCK.FM audience.

“I am really excited about doing this radio show. It’s a totally new experience for me,” says Dolly. “so I’m a little nervous. I want to make it a fun show with a little bit of naughty and Dollylicious vibes mixed in.”

“Dolly Rocks Hard” will air every first Monday of the month from 10 pm CET, 4 pm EST, 1 pm PST, premiering April 3rd. The show will feature Dolly’s favorite hardrock, classic rock and melodic metal bands.

“We are delighted to have Dolly join our team,” says FCK.FM’s program director Rich Embury. “Her enthusiasm and knowledge of the rock scene make her the perfect fit for our station, and we can’t wait for our listeners to hear her show.

“Dolly Fox is an internationally recognized adult glamour model, known for her distinctive curves and bold personality. She has graced the pages of numerous magazines and websites, and has loyal followers on Social Media.

FCK.FM is a hardrock and metal radio station, broadcasting live 24/7. They play a wide range of music, from classic to the latest hardrock, heavy and thrash metal.

For more information about Dolly Fox and “Dolly Rocks Hard” or FCK.FM, visit the station’s website at www.fck.fm.