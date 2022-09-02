Hair today, gone tomorrow

I’ve only gone and done it!! Something that’s been bugging me for absolute years and has consumed hours upon hours of my life in research and enquiries about it being a procedure suitable for a women which technology didn’t support. But this autumn it will finally happen – I’m having a female hair transplant and can’t wait!

Hairloss has long been deemed a struggle for men as genetics, lifestyle and ageing all play a part in receeding hairlines, thinning and male pattern baldness. My dad lost all of his hair by the age of 21yrs whilst my brother held onto his thirties before having to shave it off. On the other hand I used to have a gloriously glossy head of hair which I’ve bleached, pulled into ponytails and depleted with two pregnancies leaving me with whispy, thinning and fly-away strands.

Add to the mix that I also have a high forehead and I’ve really drawn the short straw as a woman. Yes, us girls have hair extensions, hairspray and wigs to add thickness and volume which isn’t as easy for guys, but we battle the same issues when it comes to hairlines – we all want to hang on to as much of it as we can for as long as possible!

So I’m ecstatic that technology has progressed to allow women to have hair transplants too, and will be jetting off to Turkey in no time at all to have my hairline lowered and my eyebrows filled in with some additional follicles for a luscious locks makeover.

Excitingly this surgery is performed whilst conscious and I’ll be sat up in a chair chatting away and snacking the entire time. I’ve therefore decided to live stream my surgery to show others what to expect and will be taking questions and answers live throughout.

I’ll also be posting a blog at www.tracykiss.com tracking my entire surgery journey from pre-surgery preparations to the procedure itself, aftercare, healing and returning home to England. Being the geek that I am, I’m already planning out the weekly and monthly progress checks to show the growth of hair and before and after pictures and videos throughout.

I hope that in sharing my journey so openly and honestly online that I may inform and advise others of what to expect should they be considering the surgery themself. Our hair is our crowning glory and I’m so pleased to turn back the clock with a short trip to Istanbul – stay tuned!