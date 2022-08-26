Onlyfans & Chill

If only I had a penny for every minute I’ve spent watching Netflix, I’d undoubtedly live in a castle by now with a vast collection of animals from across the world that would make Noah proud; perhaps accompanied by a bizarre penchant for diamond encrusted teapots or something equally as unnecessary and opulent.

What I’m getting at here is that I’ve spent a heck of a lot of time watching movies and documentaries online and my desire for new content only grows stronger and more enthusiastic by the day.

So it’s perfectly reasonable to expect that content doesn’t stop at just movies and documentaries, but becomes a necessary form of escapism across all forms of media – onlyfans included!

When Onlyfans first became a thing I remember posting naughty content once a week, not expecting there to be such high and constant demand for new material. Within a matter of months I doubled my uploads to twice a week and now post something fresh and fun every other day for my fans.

The more that I post, the more that they want, just as the more I watch the more that I want to continue watching because it’s incredibly enticing to make viewing it a routine.

I’ve frequently spoken about the many health benefits of using pleasure for stress relief – something that we can all do with a little more of in present times! It puts a spring in my step to know that I can contribute to positive escapism for so many people to shit out the perils of life and restore peace and positivity.

Now I just have to figure out how to stop myself from snacking each time I settle down for a scroll and I’ll have life sorted!

