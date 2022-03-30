Midweek 5 Minutes Catch Up with Brielle Day

Today we catch up with SEXY US CAMGIRL Brielle Day and here is what she had tell us all about what she’s been up too since our last chat here at Sport HQ

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My name is Brielle Day but my friends call me Ellie.

Q2. Where are you from? Chicago, IL

Q3. Age? Old enough to know better and young enough not to care 😉

Q4. So what have you been up to since we last spoke to you? Since we last spoke, I have been working more on my clip sites, releasing one full-length video a week and have also been live streaming more after a couple month hiatus I needed to take due to a family emergency.

Q5. What projects do you have coming up? I am currently co-host of the MyFreeCams Model Madness Tip War Tournament that runs through early April (modelmadness.blog for more info), will soon be releasing my brand new website with new merch and have my 8th “cammiversary” coming up in May! Stay tuned 😉

Q6. What did you do to get through the lockdown boredom? I played a ton of video and board games, shot more content than ever before and live streamed on MyFreeCams and ePlay to hang out with my fans who were also stuck inside. Without them, I don’t know how I would have made it through this pandemic to be honest!

Q7. What plans post-lockdown? I have plans to visit my family in Poland at some point and hopefully will get back to traveling soon! Although I’m not going to lie… after being stuck at home for a couple years, I’m scared to fly on a plane! I might just have to stick to road trips for the time being 😋

Q8. Have you changed anything for the better during the pandemic? Yes, I’ve definitely made sure to spend as much time with family and friends as possible – you never know what can happen in the blink of an eye. I also have become much more organized in my business, networked a lot more and starting working out again!

Q9. Anything else interesting to tell Sport Readers? I have a special treat for Sport Readers! Join my fan club at BrielleDay.VIP by end of this month and DM me “Daily Sport” for 5 free full-length videos! Don’t miss this deal!

Q10. What are your social media accounts? @itsbrielleday on Twitter and Instagram. Find a list of all my sites at allmylinks.com/itsbrielleday