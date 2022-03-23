Midweek 5 Minutes with Chloe-Ann

Today Sport Readers we chat to BUSTY brunette babe Chloe-Ann and here is what she had to share with us all here at SPORT HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Chloe-Ann

Q2. Where are you from? South Yorkshire

Q3. Age? 20 years old and I’m a Sagittarius!

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I literally have 1 tattoo which is matching to my mum that we both got when I first turned 18!

Q5. Any piercings? I’ve got my ears and belly pierced but I daren’t get anymore done because I’m a wimp hahaha!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I joined the industry when I was 16 doing some photoshoots and acting when I turned 19 I joined Millwood studio to shoot lingerie

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Roughly 4 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Lingerie shoots and shooting at Millwood Studios, also some filming for tv work.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Not as yet but I definitely will in the future!!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’d say the 80s music but I literally listen to ANYTHING!!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Shopping, OBSESSED WITH SHOPPING!!

Q12. Are you into video games? I do have to say I like the Nintendo switch with the racing games 🤣

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I wouldn’t say I have a favourite sport but sports person has GOT TO BE TOMMY FURY

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? romance and musicals are my faves!! But I favourite movie has to be grease!!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I could live of Italian no joke, pasta is my fave!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Sex on the beach for cocktail! I’d say vodka lemonade too!!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Would you 100% have to be my mum. She’s my rock and has gave me the guidance I need throughout my entire life ❤️

Q18. Measurements? I’m a size 8 and 32FF bra size

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The woods, dark and gloomy.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Hmmm bit of both, I like the Mr Grey side

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy 😉

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I don’t know actually know how to swim 🙄😂

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

My instagram is @chloeannx_