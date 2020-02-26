Midweek 5 Minutes with Holly

Today we chat to SPORT NEWBIE Holly and here is what this sexy little blonde had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Holly

Q2. Where are you from? A small town called St. Helens

Q3. Age? Just turned 20 in December

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? No I have 0 tattoos

Q5. Any piercings? Only my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I got started in this industry by being spotted by a few photographers through Instagram

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Not long at all a few months, but I am looking forward to the future

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve not had very exciting previous projects just afew great shoots with amazing photographers!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a few up my sleeve, you will have to wait and see!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love a lot 80s/90s bands, my favourite band is probably the stone roses or the smiths

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Does retail therapy count?

Q12. Are you into video games? Nope, I get distracted way to easily



Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m not really interested in sports but I grew up watching Liverpool play a lot

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love all Quentin Tarantino movies, my all time favourite has to be pulp fiction

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I really love pub grub and home cooked meals, my favourite has to be my mums Sunday roast



Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? It changes all the time, but at the minute I’m loving Dissarano and Coke

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Sounds cheesy but my No.1 inspiration in life is just to be truly happy!



Q18. Measurements? I’m 5ft 5, people usually think I’m taller because my legs are so long and I’ve pert BOOBS ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I once had sex with my ex boyfriend in the disabled toilets, at his mums wedding…please don’t be reading this mum😂

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Honestly depends what mood I’m in, it’s nice to switch it up



Q21. Favourite sexual position? Spooning position, mainly because it’s comfy 😂

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? My birthday is on Christmas Day which is why I’m named Holly

Q23. Social media? Twitter – hollydarcy Instagram – __holly.dxx