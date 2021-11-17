Midweek 5 Minutes with Liv

Today we catch up with sexy blonde Sport Babe Liv and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Liv

Q2. Where are you from? London

Q3. Age? 23

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Loads! Definitely over 24 hours

Q5. Any piercings? Haha I used to have lots. Tongue, nose, both nipples, ears. I don’t wear them anymore

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I got noticed when I started working as a Grid Girl in the British Touring Car Championship

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 3 months, I’m a newbie

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Recently shot for Suicide Girls with their UK photographer, pics are going live in Spring!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Ooooooh I don’t share before it happens

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m into pop punk or post-hardcore music! Think Bring Me The Horizon or My Chemical Romance

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Cuddling my dog and two cats

Q12. Are you into video games? World of Warcraft was my love for a while during lockdown. I’ve also played League of Legends and Minecraft

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love boxing, I have a soft spot for Tony Bellew haha

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love an emotional drama or a psychological thriller. Gone Girl and The Blind Side are all time favourites.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m obsessed with Dairy Milk chocolate, but my favourite meal would have to be a tomato chilli prawn linguine

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pinot Blush

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My dad

Q18. Measurements? 35-24-32

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Behind the bar in the pub I worked in after hours.. Oops!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends who it is

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Love a spoon

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was the angry emo kid at school!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @livjenki.ns