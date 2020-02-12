Midweek 5 Minutes with Milla

Today we chat to Norwegian beauty Milla and here is what this EURO-BABE had to share with us at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Milla Brennaas

Q2 from? Norway

Q3. Age? 22



Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have my whole back inked and my right side.

Q5. Any piercings? Navel

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I started as a freelance working my way up, and so happy for everyone I met so far on my journey.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Soon two year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Published in Norwegian Magazin Vimenn, Playboy Danmark. Also been in two music videos.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Shooting for some exiting Magazin this month & music video.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My favorite band at the moment is Dope lemon they are really smooth.I enjoy a little bit of everything depends on my mood.



Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Being outdoors, spreading good vibes, cooking, training and meditate.

Q12. Are you into video games? Loved it when I was little girl, still do!



Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? MMA and my favorit person Amanda Nunes shes made of steel and have the heart of a lioness.



Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m a sucker for anything romtantic, science fiction or based on a true story. Notebook is my favorit makes me cry and laugh every time.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favorite is Asian and favorite dish is naked sushi.



Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Daquri

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My Mom Will always be my biggest inspiration in my life.

Q18. Measurements? 80 C, bust 37, Waist 28, dress 38, shoes 37-38



Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Elevator, was so triggering for us both never knew when someone would walk in on us.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I prefer love. Don’t think sex is great without a real connection.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? The Amazon, Doggy or scissor.



Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I might seem sweet and nice, but honey I’m all suger, fire and spice.

Q23. Social media? Instagram @Millabrennaas