MUCKY WEEKENDER RETURNS IN 2021

Are we getting back to normality? Will we ever be able to party long into the night in some field with 1000’s of others? Will we ever get live music or DJ’s pumping out those baselines that grate every bone in your body? will we ever queue to use the wretched stinking portaloos? lets hope so

BBC NEWS REPORTER JOINS BEZ AND CO AT MUCKY WEEKENDER LAUNCH PARTY PHOTO CREDIT JULES ANNAN

Yesterday in a field near Winchester we attended what has been the nearest to a music festival we have seen since 2019… there was music, there were tents, there was food & plenty of beer, and even a dodgy camping bog….. Yes it was the press launch party for the Dub Pistol’s festival “Mucky Weekender”, which takes place 10-11 September at Vicarage Farm, Winchester and for a few hours Covid, lockdown and all the doom and gloom of the last 15 months was forgotten. House music was again heard in the countryside , laughter and general chatter were the order of the day .

Barry Ashworth, Bez and Leeroy Thornhill at the press launch party for Mucky Weekender Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place 10-11 September at Vicarage Farm, Winchester. PHOTO CREDIT JULES ANNAN

Barry Ashworth, frontman for the Dub Pistols, set the frivolity with his infectious laughter and grin, whilst Bez of Happy Monday’s fame strutted his moves to the beats of DJ Leeroy Thornhill, who was and occasionally is the keyboard player with the Prodigy. All 3 will be performing along with many others at the main event

Wellies were not required, just buckets of suntan lotion and a plentiful supply of ice cold beers and soft drinks to wash down the scrummy burgers and salad.

Festival food and drinks at the party credit JULES ANNAN

Mucky Weekender will be making it’s 2nd outing, 2020 lockdown put pay to it appearing last year, this year it has found a new home in the idyllic Winchester countryside. Tickets are selling fast and we are told are expected to sell out well before the festival starts.