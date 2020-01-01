New Year 5 Minutes with Kristie Louise

Today SPORT READER we ring in the New Year with a BANG with sexy Sport babe Kristie Louise and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Kirstie Louise

Q2. Where are you from? Hull, East Yorkshire

Q3. Age? 32

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have nearly my full arm right arm done, my neck, my back both ankles, my leg, my left forearm, back of my neck, inside my leg, foot, belly button area, collarbone

Q5. Any piercings? Nose and tongue

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Through a photograpther friend who submitted my photos to Niz Uddin from daily sport which now I am a international published model.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Over a month

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done previous shoots in silk dresses.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I have some upcoming projects

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love R&B and dance my favourite is Drake and Tyga and Chris brown

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I enjoy dancing and singing

Q12. Are you into video games? No not really I don’t mind crash bandicoot.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m not really fan of sport but I don’t WWE wrestling and my favorite is Randy Orton.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Is Sniper the army film

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Steaks chips and peppercorn sauce

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Tia maria

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Christina Aguilera

Q18. Measurements? I’m a 6/8 waist and my bust is a large C/D and I’m 5″4

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a plane to Jamaica

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I like to be in control so defiantly on top

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? People say my personality is interesting and that I have a heart of gold

Q23. Social media? Facebook and Instagram