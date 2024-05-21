Don’t Be Shy – Haggas Filly Has Every Chance

When we are in the middle of a good run with plenty of decent priced winners in the last week it is bitterly disappointing having to sort through some lower class stuff, but we can only deal with what they put in front of us.

The fact that I am starting with a Class Four maiden at Ayr tells its own story, but I am still hoping we have a winner in the shape of Shy Hi Bye, who travels up from Newmarket for William Haggas. A daughter of Lope De Vega, she had two runs late last year on the all-weather, finishing last over seven furlongs at Yarmouth at 12/1, but sent off the 11/8f at Newcastle where she ran green close home to be beaten a short-head at the line over the same trip she faces here.

Any further improvement should make her a serious player here getting 5lb or more from her male rivals, and she may make the long journey north worthwhile for her connections.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shy Hi Bye 2.20pm Ayr 4/11 Bet365