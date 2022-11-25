As Patriotic As The Next Man – If He’s French

Trainer Dr Richard Newland won this last year with a 20/1 shot and I am hoping lightning can strike twice, this time around with Le Patriote.

He was off the track after unseating Charlie Hammond at Warwick in February 2021 before his return at Aintree last month where he was going as well as any until three out when the lack of a recent run saw him weaken rapidly to come home a 33 length eighth.

If he strips fitter today as you would expect, he races off 3lb lower here and has won off higher marks over fences not once but four times, suggesting he can go well here and give us a good run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Le Patriote 3.10pm Leicester 7/2 William Hill