Can Jonjo Double Up At Catterick?

We could see Jonjo O’Neill having a good day if Playtogetaway improves as hoped after his first start of the year when successful at Worcester in June.

That was only a four horse race so I am not overly convinced the form can be taken at face value, but he was impressive that day and another 7lb from the handicapper may not be enough to stop him following up. God’s Own Getaway looks the one for the forecast for the Skelton team, but I remain happy enough that I will be on the likeliest winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Playtogetaway 3.23pm Catterick 5/2 bet365