Is There A Doctor In The House

I am rather hoping they back bottom-weight Good Impression here as he looks for his hat-trick off a new mark of 96. 8lb higher than his last success at Ffos Las, but with jockey Ellis Collier claiming seven of those back from the saddle.

He can make a better price with any luck for Dr T J Eckleburg, twice a winner last season before finding a Class Two beyond him at Ascot, but racing at a more realistic level now. With the Olly Murphy stable in good form and every chance of further improvement after just the four starts, he looks a bet worth having here despite the competitive nature of this contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dr T J Eckleburg 2.40pm Leicester 2/1 Bet365 and William Hill