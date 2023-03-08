McCain’s Rivals Have Had Their Chips

The fact that I am even suggesting a bet in a Hunter chase tells you all you need to know about the racing today, but at these weights you would think that Donald McCain will be more than hopeful that Mister Whitaker can win the lucky last at Leicester.

Rated 120 by the handicapper, the 11 year old gets 8lb from the top weight who is only rated 4lb his superior, and as the suggestion has a recent ruin to his name which will have put him spot-on for this, he looks to have every chance of a sixth career success over the larger obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mister Whitaker 5.05pm Leicester 8/1 888sport.com