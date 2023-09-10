New Trip Appeared To Be The Answer

Hot Scoop stepped up to the seven furlongs for the first time here on his 47th start last month, but for reasons unknown, he took to it like a duck to water to score by close to three lengths.

He has been put up 8lb for that by the handicapper which is steep enough, but he has won off higher over shorter in the past, his new jockey claims 3lb from the saddle, and if he is ridden confidently from off the pace once again, there may be more improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hot Scoop 2.05pm Catterick 9/1 Paddy Power, 888sport.com, and Betfair