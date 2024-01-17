Newcomer Could Get Off To A Flyer

Another tough day with the turf racing under threat but luckily for us word has reached me from Newmarket that newcomer Hissyaan may be up to making a winning debut. The Crisfords have some decent horses to work with the son of Street Sense and apparently he has not been disgraced so far, and to be blunt they may have found him a race that won’t take too much winning, with Harry Davies tasked with doing the steering for a stable whose horses are running to form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hissyaan 3.55pm Wolverhampton 13/8 Bet365