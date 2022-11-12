Promising Filly May Go One Better At Leicester

After the excitement of the weekend we return to more run-of-the-mill action this afternoon and evening, starting at Leicester when I am sweet on the chances of Lechro in the fillies’ hurdle at 2.50pm.

She would easily be the best of these on the Flat and made a highly satisfactory debut over obstacles at Fakenham when beaten a head in to second. She should be even happier at this track and will have learned plenty from the experience, and if she improves at all as hoped, she may take plenty of stopping here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lechro 2.50pm Leicester 6/4 all bookmakers