Roman Can Be King Today

I was really stuck for with the weather remaining the great unknown, but all-weather it is with all the National Hunt cards today now abandoned – please reduce your bets accordingly as I was severely limited for options despite it being a Saturday.

The 5.30pm at Wolverhampton does look interesting with course and distance winner Roman Crown up against promising debut third Twenty Bob, who gets 7lb in what could be a closely fought contest. The fact that William Knight’s horse returns for his first start since a gelding operation and after an absence of 198 days may sway I the way of the son of Mehmas who is clearly well regarded having been sent off at the head of the market for his debut.

Add in the fact that he was pretty green that day suggesting he has imrovlent to ocme, and he may be able to give the weight away, though both horses look as if they will win again in the near future.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Roman Crown 5.30pm Wolverhampton Evens William Hill