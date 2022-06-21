Shining Light at Leicester

Both my bets run this evening (so no mad rush everyone), starting with the 7.15pm at Leicester when I am hoping we see a winning run from Distant Light in the colours of The Queen.

A Lingfield winner over seven furlongs in April she was only beaten a length in fourth at Goodwood over the same trip later that month, but ran below par at York last month when stopping quickly as if something was amiss. She drops back in trip this evening and I am hoping she will be allowed to bowl along from the off, and if that is the case, I can see her making all to come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Distant Light 7.15pm Leicester 11/2 Bet365