Soft Ground C&D Winner Looks A Solid Pick

Up North to Catterick for my other two suggestions, starting at 5.15pm when Darbucks looks to have plenty in his favour. Last time out at Carlisle he tried to make most of the running over the mile before being outgunned close home to go under by half a length, but he drops back a furlong here and may find he has an easier time on the front end in this field.

Add winning form on the soft ground predicted this afternoon and one win off a higher mark and you can hopefully see why I think he is a value each way call, provided he gets the rub of the green as always.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Darbucks 5.15pm Catterick 5/1 most bookmakers