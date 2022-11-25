Stormy Weather At Leicester

Just the two meetings to work with on a day when the majority of the public can go racing makes no sense whatsoever to me, but we deal with what they put in front of us and I have focussed my attentions on the Leicester card.

Sadly small fields make the hunt for value that bit more difficult, but I am hearing good things about Ben Pauling’s Storminhome, a point-to-point winner at Castletown-Geoghegan in Ireland in April and sold on for £70,000 shortly afterwards. He is started off over hurdles at a sensible level here with the two and a half miles looking ideal, and if the reports of his homework and schooling are anywhere near accurate, he can go well for a stable in great form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Storminhome 2.10pm Leicester 100/30 Bet365