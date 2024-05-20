Thinkin About A Winner

Who thought that my bets today would be over hurdles at Punchestown, but if Mywayofthinkin takes to hurdles he could be worth a bet in the maiden hurdle that opens the card at 1.25pm.

Trained by the excellent Gavin Cromwell and owned by the legendary J P McManus, he has had two races in bumpers so far, finishing second in both and a beaten favourite at Navan in March. A son of top National Hunt sire Flemensfirth and out of a mare who has produced five winners so far, he looks to have Gordon Elliott’s more experienced Omniscient to beat, but is expected to progress with obstacles in front of him for the first time this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mywayofthinkin 1.25pm Punchestown 6/4 Bet365