Third Could Come First

Both my suggestions this afternoon run at Catterick, starting in the 2.10pm when I quite like the chances of Third Batchif the daughter of Expert Eye sees fit to give her all.

She needed to be pushed long last time out when she was caught a bit flat-footed over the mile and a half at Lingfield before running on strongly to get up by half a length, suggesting that the step up to a mile and three-quarters will be in her favour.

She does have an added 3lb from the handicapper to shrug off here but this isn’t much of a contest and she looks as good a bet as any on the card.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Third Batch 2.10pm Catterick 7/2 Bet365