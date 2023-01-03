Time To Make A Few Bob At Ffos Las

It really is a horrendous time of year for us punters with more all-weather meetings than those over the jumps, but we soldier on regardless and are still hitting more than enough winners to make it all worthwhile.

One look at the improved strike rate for the Ben Pauling horses in recent weeks makes it worthwhile at least considering a small each way punt on Bobby Bow ahead of his first start over fences in the 2.00pm at Ffos Las. The winner of a point-to-point at Moig South and a maiden hurdle at Hexham, he was last seen coming home third at Carlisle off 1lb higher in April 2021, and he hasn’t been seen in action since.

Alarm bells do ring about a horse with over a year and a half off the track, but he is related to plenty of horses who have been successful over the larger obstacles and with his yard in great form, it may be a risk worth taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bobby Bow 2.00pm Ffos Las 11/4 William Hill