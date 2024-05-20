Mullins Newcomer Looks Interesting

For a top Irish meeting it came as a bit of a surprise to see Willie Mullins with just the one runner here, but Bellocciocould still see him walk away with a winner.

Formerly in the care of David Menusier on the Flat and rated 105 after his Kempton third in Listed class, he was sold for 60,000 Euros (which may prove value for money) and starts his new career over hurdles this afternoon.

He has stamina having won over a mile and a half on the all-weather as well as a touch of class to call upon if needed, and with Paul Townend in the saddle connections will be hoping for a winning start at the winter game.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Belloccio 1.55pm Punchestown