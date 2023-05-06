I got NEXTDOORS poltergeist pregnant by W**KING without PROTECTION

We know many people who laughed at the people they saw driving alone with a facemask on during COVID19, well maybe they are having the last laugh….

We’ve all seen the online comments about ‘Next they’ll be WANKING with a condom on for protection.’

Well one Sport Reader and online TROLL Bobby from Hull now wishes he had taken his own advice after JACKING OFF and then finding he’d got nextdoor’s GHOST pregnant.

Bobby told Daily Sport “Well I was laughing my B*LLOCKS OFF at these twats in masks before, but maybe now they are having the last laugh after Denise our neighbours poltergeist gave birth to TWINS and blames me, now they all keep me awake crying at night.”

Bobby added I’ve been on to the council to re-house me but they’ve said ”My problems are all of my own making and FOBBED me off, lazy C**TS.”

Well Booby after the last incident it’s better they fobbed you off, than jacked you off…..

Daily Sport contacted Bobby’s local council and MP for comment but neither responded.

And remember Sport Readers “Please WANK Responsibly”