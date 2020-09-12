Strip club re-opens under the guise of being a COVID test centre

A unnamed STRIP CLUB has reportedly re-opened under the guise of being a COVID19 test centre with scantily clad NURSES stripping while they test PUNTERS.

So far all TEST-EES have tested negative for CORONAVIRUS but to date reports are circulating that 5 have since come down with the CLAP following their testing.

Daily Sport have approached PHE [Public Health England] regarding the reports but they refused to comment, apart from to reiterate the governments new SLOGAN ‘Hands, face, Space’

Well if the reports turn out to be legit we now have cases of “Clap from carers”