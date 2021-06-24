Alsvinder a play at 10s in Hamilton sprint finale

On the back of an improved effort last time out, I think the dangerously well-treated Alsvinder is overpriced worth siding with at 10/1 in the 6f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Hamilton (21.00).

This Phil Kirby trained eight-year-old has twice and been placed once in four starts at this venue.

They both came in class 5 contest back in 2019 off marks of 68 and 72 before going onto land the hat-trick at Catterick in the same grade off 78.

Alsvinder is now on a long losing run having not scored since March 2019 when he landed a claimer at Newcastle two starts later off an official rating of 98.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat to make the frame on numerous occasions, including when a 3/4 length runner-up at Lingfield five starts back off 70 and his mark has tumbled as a result.

Alsvinder isnow able to race in this class 6 off a reduced rating of just 54, a career-low and makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form.

He also comes into this on the back on a fine third over this course and distance where e travelled strongly three out before getting headed at the furlong marker and keeping on at the one pace off his current rating.

Alsvinder now meets the runner-up Stronsay on 3lb better terms, yet can be backed at double the odds of that rival.

It makes him look the value play in my eyes under Billy Garritty who also takes of a handy 3lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Alsvinder (10/1 bet365 – BOG)