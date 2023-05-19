FIGHT fans in Brazil will be tuning in to BKB 32 on Sunday!

We agreed a television deal with a major Brazilian broadcaster this week that means BKB™ will be reaching millions of South American fans this weekend.

This is another huge step forwards for BKB™. Everyone who follows combat sport knows the South Americans are fighters and to introduce them to bareknuckle boxing is massive.

I’m sure BKB™ will prove popular in Brazil and that will lead to people wanting to take up the sport. Who knows, maybe BKB™ will be promoting shows in Brazil in the future? We’ve already been to America, Thailand and Dubai, so why not Brazil? It will take time, but don’t be surprised if it happens.

I’m sure the Brazilians – and everyone else tuning in around the world – will enjoy BKB 32 this weekend.

The show gives Tony Meehan the chance to expand his fan base by another few million!

Views of Tony’s pit fight have reached 22 million on the internet and millions more will be watching him fight Danny Meins on Sunday afternoon.

Danny made a winning debut for us last year.

It’s going to get noisy when Scott McHugh defends his British bantamweight title against Aaron McCallum.

Both fighters have sold lots of tickets and I’m sure everyone who comes along will get value for money.

Aaron says he models himself on Mike Tyson and a pair of spectacular first-round wins are proof that it works!

He’s going to give this fight everything and there’s no way Scott will give up his British title without a helluvafight!

It could be one of the fights of the year and there are sure to be several more barnburners on Sunday afternoon.

If you haven’t got a ticket, you can watch all the fights on www.fite.tv.

Enjoy the show!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown