THERE are only a couple of weeks left now until BKB 35

Expect skills, drama and knockouts when our top fighters go toe-to-toe at the O2 Arena on Saturday, November 25.

Perhaps we will see another knockout-of-the-year contender.

We get one or 2 on every show. Aaron McCallum and Danylo Hrebeniuk were both “one and done” winner on BKB 34 and with fighters like Tony Barratt and Hayden Sherriff in action on BKB 35, fans are advised not to blink!

Tony has stormed to three straight first-round knockouts, while Sherriff was a spectacular one-punch winner on his debut for BKB™ in August.

Hayden laid out John Thomas Johnson in the first round on BKB 33 with one of the best punches you will see all year, a perfectly timed short left hook.

Hayden looks the sort who likes an early night!

Look out for Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner as well.

He holds the record for the quickest knockout win in Irish pro boxing history – taking just EIGHT SECONDS to win his pro debut.

Sean had a KO win on his BKB™ debut and his career with us is sure to be well worth watching.

There’s a documentary on You Tube that’s well worth a watch.

Rebel MMA had cameras backstage at BKB 34 and captured all the background stories in the build up to a great night of bareknuckle boxing.

The characters are just as big and will give just as much entertainment on BKB 35 later this month.

We’ve got ‘The Bareknuckle Couple’ in action, along with ‘Big Sexy’ and a singer all in action on November 25!

‘The Bareknuckle Couple’ are Liam and Mathilda Wilson, ‘Big Sexy’ is Turner and John Collier is known around the North West for knocking out a tune!

John used to be in a band and now does mostly covers, so if you have a birthday or wedding coming up and are looking for a singer, John is your man!

He can really fight as well.

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown