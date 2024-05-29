The Rhino is back!

3X Influencer Boxing Promotion Takes Over the O2 Indigo, Signs Gypsy Superstar Tony “The Rhino” Giles for “The Hardest Man in Britain Belt”

London, UK – The world of influencer boxing is about to get even more exciting as 3X Influencer Boxing Promotion prepares to take over the O2 Indigo in a spectacular fashion. The event, set to be a landmark in the influencer boxing scene, is already making waves with its latest signing: the gypsy superstar Tony “The Rhino” Giles, who is set to compete for the coveted title of “The Hardest Man in Britain.”

3X, known for its dynamic and engaging approach to sports entertainment, has quickly risen to prominence, bringing a unique blend of celebrity and combat sports to the forefront. The O2 Indigo event promises to be a night of high-octane action, glitz, and glamour, drawing in fans from all over the UK and beyond.

Tony “The Rhino” Giles, a name synonymous with toughness and resilience, is the perfect addition to the 3X roster. Known for his no-nonsense approach and formidable fighting style, Giles has earned a reputation as one of the toughest men in the UK. His signing is a testament to 3X’s commitment to bringing the best and most entertaining fighters to their platform.

The “Hardest Man in Britain Belt” is more than just a title; it’s a statement. It represents the grit, determination, and unyielding spirit of the British fighting tradition. With Tony Giles vying for this prestigious belt, fans can expect nothing short of an explosive showdown.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony ‘The Rhino’ Giles to the 3X family,” said a spokesperson for 3X Influencer Boxing Promotion. “His addition to our roster underscores our commitment to showcasing the very best in the sport. The O2 Indigo event is going to be an unforgettable night, and we can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store.”

The upcoming event is already generating buzz on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the clash of influencers and professional fighters. As 3X continues to innovate and push the boundaries of sports entertainment, the O2 Indigo takeover is set to solidify its place as a major player in the boxing world.

Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to get your tickets early, as this is one event you won’t want to miss. The hardest men in Britain are coming to the O2 Indigo, and they’re ready to put on a show like no other.

If you want to keep up to speed with 3X check out 3Xboxing.com