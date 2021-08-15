Can Her Majesty Win At Her “Home” Track?

A Windsor evening card in the sunshine (?) is one of the true old-fashioned delights of an English summer, though picking winners is invariably a lot trickier than ordering a cold drink on the lawn I’m sorry to add.

Funnily enough Her Majesty The Queen has a little place just down the road from the course (called Windsor Castle), and I wonder if she will have her binoculars pressed up against a window before her Tynwald makes his handicap debut in the 7.25pm over a mile and three furlongs plus.

Two wins from two starts, both in novice events over this trip at Bath, suggest the gelding is pretty useful, and a mark of 82 seems sensible enough with Luke Morris keeping the ride and he knows the horse inside out. He sems able to handle any ground he has encountered so far so no worries there, and although this is his biggest task to date, I am pretty hopeful he will make all here and come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tynwald 7.25pm Windsor 2/1 William Hill, Betfred, and most other bookmakers