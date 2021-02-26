Champagne Court a punt at 11/2 now dropped back in trip

Having become well-treated, Champagne Court makes plenty of appeal at 11/2 now dropped back in trip in the 2m 4f handicap chase at Warwick today (3.53).

This Jeremy Scott trained eight-year-old was a useful hurdler who jumped well when opening his account over fences at the first time of asking over 2m 4f at Sandown in November 2019 when scoring by six lengths off a mark of 131.

He then followed up in good style at Plumpton over 2m 1f off 7lb higher (138), before being far from disgraced when fifth of 12 to Simply The Betts at Cheltenham and when eight off 22 to Imperial Aura in the Listed contest at the Cheltenham Festival off 143 on both occasions.

Champagne Court has failed to trouble the judge in four starts this season, but those outings have been over trips ranging from 2m 6f to 3m 2f and he is now able to race off a reduced rating of 135 as a result.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form now back over a trip which he has won twice and been placed on two occasions in five starts.

The cheekpieces also now go on for the first time and underfoot conditions hold no fears, so Champagne Court looks to have lots going for him in this class 2 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Champagne Court (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)