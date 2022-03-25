Channon Beast Worth A Second Look

Notebooks can be useful things and I wrote down Stevenson after Mick Channon’s unraced three-year-old came home a highly-promising third over C&D earlier in the month.

Beaten less than two lengths at the line, he was sent off at odds of 18/1 that day, suggesting very little was expected, and that he will improve in leaps and bounds for the race. Slowly away that day, he met all sorts of trouble in running when looking for away through, and with a clear run here, surely success awaits?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stevenson 5.00pm Kempton 9/4 most bookmakers