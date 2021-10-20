Cheltenham Bound – See You There

Those who follow National Hunt racing will fully understand my excitement at a Cheltenham card this afternoon and I have dug out a solitary selection from the in-form Paul Nicholls stable.

There are some very useful looking sorts despite the small field assize ahead of the novice handicap chase at 3.40pm including Uttoxeter winner Faivoir for the Skeltons but none more so in my book than Danny Kirwanwho could be thrown in at these weights.

Decent if not a world beater over hurdles with wins at Kempton, Ascot, and Wincanton, he has always been seen as a chaser in the making by his trainer who can’t wait to unleash him over the larger obstacles. Better still, as this is a handicap he gets weight form all but one of his rivals and time may tell that will be an impossible ask.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Danny Kirwan 3.40pm Cheltenham 4/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and others.