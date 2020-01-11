Having shaped well last time otu and been eased in the weights, Le Breuil makes plemty of appeal in the 3m 5f Classic handicap Chase at Warwick today (3.00).

This Ben Pauling trained eight-year-old dveloped into a smart novice chase last season when winning twuce and posting some really solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a staying on 7 1/4 length third to sunsequent RSA Chase runner-uo and Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Santini in a Grade 2 at Newbury.

Le Breuil went on to enjoy his finest hour at the Cheltenham Festival when running out an ultra-game winner of the extended 3m 7f National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase off an official rating of 145.

It what turned out to be a real war of attrition, he fought back tenciously to beat Discorama by 1/2 a length and the front two pulling 47 lengths clear of the third home Jerrysback.

Le Breuil then failed to shine on seasonal reapperance when pulled-up in a Grade 2 hurdle contest at Wetherby, but quickly left that run behind when switched back to fences and finishing seveneth of 18 to Walk In The Mill in the Grade 2 Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree off a maek of 150.

He made headway to hold eevery chance two from home befoore being unable to find an extra fron the elbow on the long run-in to be beaten just under 20 lengths.Le Breuil now meets the runner-up Kimberlite Candy on 5lb better terms and will appreciate the step back up in trip.

He is also able to race in this off 2lb lower, and a revised rating of 148 looks exploitable on the pick of his form – especially as promising young rider Luca Morgan alos takes off a handy 7lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet; 2pts win Le Breuil (7/1 Coral – BOG)