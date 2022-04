Wetherby’s card does look pretty tough to be fair but there is a good word for the Crisford’s filly Waahaat who is making her debut in the 1.45pm.

A daughter of Iffraaj out of a Shamardal mare, she is reported to be working well enough ahead of her first ever visit to a racecourse, and on a tricky day, she is just about the best third bet that I can find!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Win Waahaat 1.45pm Wetherby (price to follow when available)