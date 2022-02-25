Arsenal ODDS-ON for top four finish

ARSENAL ARE ODDS-ON with the bookies – for the first time this season – to finish in the top four.

After late drama at the Emirates last night and with three more points on the board, the bookies have slashed the Gunners’ odds of finishing in the top four to just 10/11 – record lows for the season for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Man United still occupy fourth spot in the table and are 6/4 to keep hold of it between now and the end of the campaign, while Tottenham Hotspur are now out at 9/2 after a dreadful run of form.

One bookie told the Daily Sport: “Mikel Arteta’s side picked up arguably their most important three points of the season against Wolves on Thursday night, and with the top four race now being very much in their control, Arsenal are now unsurprisingly odds-on to make the Champions League spots.”rsenal

Latest Betting To finish in the top four

Chelsea – 1/33Arsenal – 10/11Man United – 6/4Tottenham – 9/2Wolves – 12/1West Ham – 16/1