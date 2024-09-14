The 5 footy hardmen who could have made it in the ring!

Following the huge success of 3X Boxing’s inaugural event last Saturday [September 7] at the O2 Indigo, A night fuelled with hard hitting action and some amazing displays not only the headline fight that more than lived up to the hype with Tommy “The Judge” Hench coming out with the Belt in what some people are describing one the best influencer fights that’s ever been seen against the humble Badboy Beaman. The Daily Sport’s very own Aria Wild was again impressive in the ring securing her belt on The Takeover.
So after making my own debut in the ring let’s take a look at the top 5 hardest players to play in the Premier League era who could have had a good tear up in the ring. The Premier League era has seen its fair share of tough and formidable players who have left a lasting impact on the game. From bone-crunching tackles to fearless leadership, these players have struck fear into the hearts of their opponents. As you gear up for your first fight at the O2 indigo this Saturday, let’s take a look at the top 5 hardest players to play in the Premier League era:
1. Duncan Ferguson – Originally from Scotland, Duncan Ferguson was a towering striker standing at 6’4″ with a reputation for his physicality. The former Everton player was not afraid to get stuck in and his imposing presence earned him the nickname “The Bruiser.” Off the pitch, Ferguson made headlines when he single-handedly tackled and detained a burglar who broke into his house in 2001, showcasing his tough persona both on and off the field.
2. Roy Keane – Hailing from Ireland, Roy Keane was a midfield maestro known for his no-nonsense approach and fierce determination. The former Manchester United captain was a leader on and off the pitch, never shying away from a challenge. His aggressive playing style and strong leadership qualities earned him the nickname “The Enforcer.”
3. Vinnie Jones – Vinnie Jones was a tough-tackling midfielder from England who made a name for himself as an enforcer on the pitch. Known for his hard tackles and intimidating presence, Jones was dubbed “The Axe” for his no-holds-barred playing style.
4. Julian Dicks – Julian Dicks, known as “The Terminator,” was a tough and physical defender from England who played with unmatched passion and determination. The former West Ham player was feared for his no-nonsense approach and bone-crunching tackles on the pitch.
5. Nemanja Vidic – Nemanja Vidic, hailing from Serbia, was a rock at the back for Manchester United, known for his no-nonsense defending and aerial prowess. The former defender was a tough and uncompromising player who was never afraid to put his body on the line. With his tough and uncompromising style of play, Vidic was fittingly known as “The Rock.”