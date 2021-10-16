Gelding Could Make A Man Of Sir Titus

Another early evening selection only this time we head north to Pontefract where once more in to the breach I go backing Sir Titus despite losing my money last time out. Three wins in a row at Newcastle, Redcar, and Haydock saw his rating rise from 75 to 82 but last time out at York he let me down with a seven-length defeat after hanging left and weakening close home.

Gelded since then, I also note his defeat was on Good to Firm going, while his successes were on the all-weather, Good, and Soft, and I am rather hoping the recent rain will see him bounce back to form, and make it win number four for the season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sir Titus 5.15pm Pontefract 12/1 Bet365, SkyBet, and 888Sport